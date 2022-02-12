Bobie's arrest: Kweku Baako slams 'unsustainable, wrong-headed' approach by govt

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako

Accra FM presenter arrested

NDC, Mahama decry attack on media freedom



No need for criminal investigation or prosecution, Kweku Baako



Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has criticized the Ghana Police Service for the arrest and detention of Accra FM presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah.



According to him, the actions of the police to prosecute him were ‘unsustainable and wrong-headed’ as criminal investigations and prosecution were not needed.



He urged the first and second ladies, who were accused by the presenter to rather proceed to court to have their names cleared.

Kweku Baako Jnr suggested that the current approach adopted by the police in addressing the matter was not the best.



“The State's (Police's) action/reaction is UNSUSTAINABLE and WRONG-HEADED in the CONTEXT of this particular case. Let those whose integrity and reputation might have been damaged by the commision and omission of the journalist, proceed on the CIVIL LIBEL WAVELENGTH to cure the MISCHIEF and MALICE!



“NO NEED FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OR PROSECUTION .Unless of course, there's evidence of fraud, extortion and criminality! No journalst(s) and/or media practitioner(s) or media house(s) has/have immunity/indemity if and when it comes to issues of EXTORTION, FRAUD and CRIMINALITY!,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.



Accra FM's Kwabena Bobie Ansah was arrested on Thursday, February 10 in what a police charge sheet said were unsubstantiated allegations against the First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia.



The journalist accused the duo of “fraudulently granting themselves state lands at AU Village, around the Kotoka International Airport for the construction of [the] Rebecca Foundation, a non-governmental project”.

The broadcaster, per the police charge sheet made the allegations on January 1, 2022. However, investigations into the matter revealed that it was false.



Police say the broadcaster failed to honor invitations to assist in investigations.



Meanwhile, the Kaneshie District Court has granted the presenter a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.



He has been charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct