Body of drowned four-year-old retrieved from uncovered well

It is not known how the 4-year-old ended up in the well

Fire officers from the Regional Headquarters Sub-Station at Dondoli, a suburb of Wa in the Upper West Region on Sunday, August 21, 2022, retrieved the lifeless body of a four-year-old who drowned in an uncovered well.

Officers at the station received a report of the drowning at about 2:45 pm and quickly dispatched a crew to the scene.



The officers, upon their arrival, primed out the water in the well using two (2) portable pumps till the lifeless body of the boy surfaced at about 3:30 pm.



The body was retrieved by the officers with the assistance of some residents who had thronged the scene.



It has not been established what may have led to the four-year-old falling into the well.



But his body has since been handed over to the police while investigations continue to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

The Deputy Regional Fire Commander for Upper West, DO I Eugene Asa-Gyekye is said to have visited the family to extend his sympathies and condolence.



