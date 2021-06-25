Body of toddler swept away in Kumasi flooding found

Several parts of Kumasi were flooded following hours of rain between Tuesday and Thursday

• Mohammed Awal was washed away by floodwater following hours of rainfall in Kumasi on Tuesday

• The rains left several parts of the Regional capital flooded on Tuesaday



• The dead body of the two-year-old has reportedly been found



The body of a two-year-old who was carried away by floodwater following hours of rains in Kumasi has been found.



Mohammed Awal, who was carried away by running water on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, is reported to have been found dead after rescue efforts.

The toddler was said to have been travelling with his mother on a tricycle (Pragya) when the motor got stuck in the flood.



The passengers who were in the tricycle attempted to make the rest of their journey on foot but in the process, Awal was carried away by the flood.



The two-year-old is the first case of death recorded following two days of heavy rainfall in the Ashanti Regional Capital.



Kumasi experienced hours of rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, a situation that left several parts of the city flooded.