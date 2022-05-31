0
Menu
News

Body of victim of Monday’s lightning incident still abandoned

Thunder Storm The incident occurred late Monday afternoon

Tue, 31 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

The body of the 17-year-old boy, Emmanuel Torli, who died following a lightning incident that occurred in Ho Monday has still been abandoned several hours after the incident.

The incident which occurred late Monday afternoon left the 17-year-old student dead while two others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Sadly, the body of the deceased is still laying at the scene untouched – owing to a traditional belief that such happenings could be occasioned by a thunder god known as Xebieso in the local parlance,” GHOne News’ Faisel Abdul-Iddrisu said in a report.

The supposed deceased, hitherto to the incident was a coconut seller and plied his trade just opposite the office of the Electricity Company of Ghana in the regional capital.

City authorities have since remained tight-lipped about the incident.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
Borussia Dortmund celebrates Akrobeto
Brother of murdered lawyer gives full details
I lost after paying GH¢1,000 to each delegate – Asare Bediako
Agyapong once spoke about govt officials who own state lands
Meet the 15 NPP Chairmen elected in the regions
Cabinet rejects price-control mechanism - Gabby hints
Gunshot wound exposes runaway armed robber
Related Articles: