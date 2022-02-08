Bodyguards of Assin North MP threw bailiff out – Registrar tells court

James Gyakye Quayson is the MP for Assin North on the ticket of the NDC

Assin North MP's election declared illegal

Assin North MP contests case of perjury against him



Supreme Court orders documents to be served Assin North MP



A registrar at the Supreme Court of Ghana, Matthew Antiaye, has told the court how a bailiff tasked to present court documents to the embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, was thrown out by a bodyguard of the legislator.



Briefing the court on the matter, the registrar said that on a number of occasions, officials from the Supreme Court, as well as some prosecutors at the High Court expressed their inabilities to locate the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP in order to serve him with the court documents, reports myjoyonline.com



This is coming on the back of attempts to restrain the Assin North MP from performing his parliamentary duties.

James Gyakye Quayson is also facing charges of forgery and perjury at the Cape Coast High Court.



In July 2021, the court ruled James Quayson was not eligible to contest the 2020 polls on the grounds that he held dual citizenship but the MP has since been contesting this.



A private citizen, Michael Nimfah, dragged the MP to court over his dual citizenship and the Supreme Court later asked that the court process be served on the legislator through the address stated on the case file, which is the MP’s private residence in his constituency.



However, the registrar, Matthew Antiaye, explained that all attempts made to execute this task were blocked as a caretaker of the listed address told the bailiff that the MP had travelled, with no idea when he would return.



TWI NEWS

He further explained that the bailiff met James Gyakye Quayson but the latter refused to be served.



He then asked his bodyguards to throw the bailiff out of the office; an order that was carried out.



The Supreme Court will sit again on the case on March 1, this year.