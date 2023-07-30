Boeing is manufactured by the smart for 'stupid' people to fly – Franklin Cudjoe shares what a crew told him

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President and Founder of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has narrated an experience he had with a crew of Emirates Airline in July 2012.

In a post he shared on social media on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Cudjoe said that the Emirate crew gave him an insight into the working of some international airlines and plane manufacturers, Boeing and Airbus.



According to him, the crew told him that while Airbus is made by stupid people, Boeing is the opposite.



“Airbus was manufactured by 'stupid' people for smart people to fly (as in pilot it). The converse is true for Boeing,” he wrote.



He added that the crew also told him about how important “people management skills” are for successful fights.



Franklin Cudjoe comment comes after reports of many passengers, including Ghanaians, being stranded at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) after their KLM Boeing 777 flight #KL590 was forced to make a U-turn to Accra over "technical issues".

According to a news report by airlive.net, the Boeing 777, which was heading to the capital town of the Netherlands, Amsterdam, from Accra, turned back just 20 minutes into the journey on Friday, July 28, 2023.



The report indicated that the flight before leaving the KIA was delayed for one hour, having been originally scheduled to leave Accra at 22:05 (8:05 pm).



An eyewitness, who was on board the flight, is reported to have said that the internal ambiance of the plane was very warm than usual.



The witness added that the Boeing 777 after landing, was getting warmer and warmer and the fire brigade was called for safety.





