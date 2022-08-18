Bole: 31 PWDs receive items and cash for business from District Assembly

Madam Veronica Alele Heming presenting the items to PWDs

The DCE for Bole, Madam Veronica Alele Heming, has handed over 28 deep freezers and an undisclosed amount of money to 31 People Living with Disabilities (PWD’s) in the Bole District of Savannah region.

Speaking at a short event on 16th August, 2022, the Bole DCE said the money was added to used for refreshments and support PWD’s in order that they can help themselves instead of begging on the streets.



According to Madam Veronica Alele Heming, PWD’s in Bole District have a committee that wrote to the District Assembly to help provide the deep freezers and tailoring machines.



Madam Alele said some expressed interest in business while others wanted deep freezers to sell fish, drinks and so on and all have been provided to them.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming said the District Assembly will continue to do monitoring to be sure that all that has been provided for them has helped them in the communities.

Madam Alele further said those items were not given to PWD’s from Bole District alone, but to all from every part of the region.



Mr John Mossi Akwesi who is a member of PWD’s and who received a deep freezer for his provisions store thanked the DCE for the donation and disclosed the items and money will help them alot.



He said they requested those items themselves.