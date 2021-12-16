Bole-Bamboi MP pushes for district to be elevated to Municipal status

Alhaji Yussif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bole-Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has raised the issue of the elevation of the Bole District of the Savannah Region to a Municipal status on the floor of Ghana’s Parliament.

On Tuesday 14th December 2021 the Bole MP asked the Minister for Local Decentralization and Rural Development Hon Dan Kwaku Botwe when the Bole District will be elevated to a Municipal Assembly.



In answer on the floor of Parliament, the Minister relied on section 1 of the Local Governance act 2016 Act (936) which provides with respect to local government and selected matters of local development and planning in Ghana, including the creation of District Assemblies, Municipal Assemblies, Metropolitan Assemblies and so on.



Section 4 (a) (ii) of the 2016 Act (936) states that there must be a minimum population of a minimum of 95,000 before a Municipality can be created in the area.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana thereby drew the Minister's attention that per the provisional outturn of the Population the 2021 population and housing census Bole District has a population of about 115, 800 divided into 59,903 males over 55,897 females.

The MP also disclosed that the Bole District has vast arable lands rivers and other water resources, gold deposits mini-markets and cash crops including shea and cashew.



The Bole MP said going by the constitutional conditions the Bole District is qualified under subsection (4)(a) and (b) to be elevated to a Municipal Assembly.



The Minister for Local Decentralization and Rural Development has accordingly urged the Assembly to apply for the consideration to be elevated by the President.



The Bole MP has since written to the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) urging him to put in an application for the purpose of the elevation of the Bole District into a Municipal status.