1
Menu
News

Bole Chief nominates and reshuffle chiefs in his traditional area

Paramount Chief Of Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I)

Tue, 5 Jul 2022 Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area Yiram Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) acting in accordance with Gonja customs and traditions has nominated and reshuffled some sub Chiefs of the Bole Traditional Area on Monday, 4th July, 2022.

The decision has become necessary following the sudden demise of some sub- Chiefs and the ineffectiveness of some other sub chiefs due to ill health.

A son of late Yagbonwura Mahama Dagbonga Nyinyangewura (Sarfope Gate) has been transferred from Yipala to Gbenfu as Gbenfuwura.

The Korlie wura (Jargape Gate) has been transferred to Nyinyange (Yipala) as Nyinyangewura

A former Controller and Accountant General of Ghana, Mr Seidu Kotomah (Sarfope Gate) has been nominated as Korliewura.

Mr Amadu Braimah (Jagape Gate) has been nominated as Kodanyinawura.

Mr Amos (Sarfope Gate) has been nominated as Ekuwuli wurawhike, the Kodanyinawura Osman Lange has been transferred to Nyoli as Nyoliwura

The Nyoliwura Binda Amantana is now Zempewura.

The Bole Traditional Area of Gonja is one of the biggest in Gonja with most parts of the Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Districts falling under the Bole Traditional Area.

Source: nkilgifmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong