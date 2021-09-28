Bole DCE nominee smokes peace pipe with NPP constituency executives

The DCE nominee with the NPP executives

The District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region Madam Veronica Alele Heming on 26th September, 2021, met with New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Executives for Bole-Bamboi regarding her reappointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the way forward for the party in the Constituency.

A statement from the NPP Communication Director for the Bole-Bamboi constituency Sulemana Abdul Kadir said Madam Veronica Alele Heming in her opening remarks said she was very glad seeing herself sitting with her Constituency Executives explaining that a lot has happened in the past and this was the time to bury the hatchet so they can work together to achieve a common goal for the NPP party and the Constituency as a whole.



“She said her doors are wide open for every discussion, suggestions and Criticism because these are things that will help her do the job properly when the Hon Assembly House give her the opportunity to lead again,” Mr Sulemana disclosed.



Sulemana Kadir disclosed that the NPP Constituency Chairman for Bole-Bamboi Mr Zakaria Sulemana seized the opportunity on behalf of the rest of the executives to congratulate the DCE nominee Madam Veronica Alele and thanked her for calling on them at this time.

“Mr Sulemana Zakaria said they will work very hard as a team to support her on her course to victory. He also assured her all Constituency Executives will come together and work hard to ensure 100% Votes during the August House Sitting.”



“The Chairman Mr Sulemana Zakaria said they are more than ready to work with her when she is confirmed by Assemblymen for the better of the party and District,” NPP Communication Director for Bole said.