Bole District Assembly presents 39 motorbikes to assembly members

Veronica Alele Heming presenting the items to beneficiaries

The Bole District Assembly on Thursday, 19th August, 2021, presented Motor Bikes to all 39 elected and government appointees of the Assembly.

Addressing the media shortly after the presentation, the DCE for Bole Madam Veronica Alele Heming thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Ministry for the gesture.



According to her, in the space of two years, Assembly Members of the Bole District Assembly have received Motor bikes twice in the NPP administration.



She said the motorbikes would enhance the mobility of the assembly members to and from their electoral areas.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming also asked for Allah’s guidance and mercies to the NPP Government as she hopes more bigger things than Motor bikes are in the pipeline.

The Presiding Member of the Bole District Assembly and Assembly man for Seripe Electoral area Hon Jamani Bakari who received the Motor bikes from the DCE on behalf of his colleagues thanked the central government and Madam Veronica Alele Heming for the honour done them.



He advised the beneficiaries to ensure the regular maintenance of the motorbikes and Obey the road safety regulations. Hon Jamani Bakari also tasked the beneficiaries to be careful when riding the motorbikes to prevent accidents.



He finally cautioned the Assembly members of the Bole District Assembly that, the Motor bikes were not for sale.