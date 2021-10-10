Bole District to get model community mining scheme - Lands Minister

Samuel A. Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor has announced that government will soon roll out a model Community mining scheme (CMS) in the Savannah Region.

The Minister said, the new model CMS will include a clinic and other facilities to make it a world class mining enterprise with some features of large scale mine.



Jinapor said this when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Bole, on the final day of his 6-day tour of the five regions in the northern parts of the country..



The Bole District currently has one CMS operating at Tinga and the Minister is hopeful that the introduction of the proto-type model will help enhance the scheme in the District and the Region at large.



Bole, he said, is fast becoming a mining hub in the region and called for the support of the Chiefs and people of the area to help the government curb illegal mining and promote responsible and regulated Small-scale mining.



“I am here to seek your support for effective mining exploitation in this area,” Hon. Jinapor pointed out.



He assured the Chiefs and people of Bole that government through his Ministry will soon fashion out a scheme for Chiefs in the area to benefit from the proceeds and royalties of the responsible mining activities in the area.

The Minister, however, reiterated the call by H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for miners to undertake their mining operations safe and responsibly, stressing that “the President is not against mining but would not allow irresponsible and unregulated mining practices to flourish.”



In an address, the Bolewura Sarfo kutuge Feso commended the President for the bold step in reclaiming and conserving the forest cover through the implementation of Pragmatic policies such as the Greening Ghana and the CMS which were dotted across the country.



He disclosed that the Bole Traditional Council under his leadership ordered the removal of all mining equipment from the Black Volta adding that "As we speak there is no single mining equipment on the river bodies".



The Chiefs further called on Hon. Jinapor to help in the resolution of some land disputes between the Gonjas and Bandas in the area.



The Chiefs also used the occasion to extend invitation to the Minister to attend this year's Damba festival slated for 12th-14th November, 2021.