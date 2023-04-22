Bole Ntereso Road, Bridge near Cote d’Ivoire to be Constructed - DCE

Madam Veronica Alele Heming speaking with some officers

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole in the Savannah Region, Madam Veronica Alele Heming on 20th April 2023 was at the Palace of the Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) to officially inform him that all is set for the Ghana Armed Forces to start work on the Bole to Ntereso road and as well construct a bridge on the Black Volta river at Ntereso on the border between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The DCE told the Bolewura this when she led a team of contractors from the Ghana Armed Forces together with members of the Bole District Security Committee to pay a courtesy call on the Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (I) and to formally inform him about the project.



The Paramount Chief of the Bole Traditional Area, Bolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso (l) on his part gave his blessings and approval to the Ghana Armed Forces constructors.



Bolewura Kutuge Feso (I) however urged the military men to deal with his sub-chief of the area, known as Sindiwura directly for the onward smooth execution of the project.



The Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area told the delegation that, as custodians of the land, it was necessary to deal with the Chiefs directly without focusing on a third party.



The Bolewura thanked the Ghana Armed Forces for coming to develop his jurisdiction through the Ghana government.



The DCE Madam Veronica Alele Heming later in the day led the team from the 48 Engineering Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces to survey and start work on the projects.

She said the project when completed will allow Ghana to have access to the international boundary line between Ghana and Cote d Ivoire, improve the security of the area and open up a road network between the district capital and the small-scale mining communities within the enclave.



She said the feeder road project will include the construction of a bridge over the Ntereso River (black Volta) making it more accessible and safer for motorists.



“This project when completed will improve the nature of development in this part of the district and will also make it easy for security operatives to monitor criminal activities in Dollar Power ad other mining communities here”; she added.



The DCE has, therefore, entreated opinion leaders and community members in the various communities within the catchment of the road project to cooperate with the contractor to speed up the construction and timely completion of the project.



Madam Veronica Alele Heming added that the project, when executed, will open up the district economically, protect the district and the nation against security threats and provide many jobs for the youth.



The Bole DCE appealed to the Armed Forces constructors to engage the youth locally whenever they need labor as part of the construction of the road and the bridge at Ntereso.