Bole: Popular NPP Communicator eyes youth organiser portfolio

Abubakari Fuseini

A popular and vociferous New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communicator in the Bole- Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region Abubakari Fuseini has declared his intention to contest as the party’s Youth Organiser.

Speaking to Bole-based Nkilgi Fm Abubakari said he has adequately consulted the necessary stakeholders and is hopeful of getting the endorsement of the delegates.



Abubakari Fuseini said he is a dedicated long-serving Member of the NPP in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency and has been at the forefront of grassroots activities of the party for many years.



“Serving the New Patriotic Party is an act of patriotism and a call to service to the party and the very core grassroots”; he stated.



Abubakari Fuseini said he has held key functional activities and positions in the NPP ans his track records remain as one of the best in Bole-Bamboi Constituency.

He said; “As a Member of a Student’s Committee led by Mr. Abdulai Harisu were able to raised funds to organised a Metro Mass bus to transport student’s to Bole-Bamboi Constituency to vote in (2012) elections.



Mr Fuseini stated “I was a party Agent, Home Science polling station (2008 election) 1st round and a party Agent, Dakrupe (election 2008 2nd round).



“I was a Polling Agent, Home Science (2012 election), Polling Station Secretary (2013-2017), Polling Agent, Dakrupe (2016 election) and Polling Agent, Home science ‘A’ Bole (2020 election)”.



Abubakari Fuseini said he has been a Bole-Bamboi Constituency Communication Team Member from 2014 to date.