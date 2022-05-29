Bole SHS Assistant Headmaster to appear before court for allegedly raping final year student

The suspect is expected to show up in court on May 31, 2022

Source: Ezekiel AbdulAziz, Contributor

The Assistant Headmaster of Bole Senior High School of the Savannah Region, Issahaku Jeduah who is at the centre of an alleged rape case involving a final year student of the school is set to appear before the Tamale circuit court for hearing on May 31, 2022.

This was disclosed by a source close to the Bole District Police Command.



The source revealed that the case was presented before the Bole Magistrate Court on Friday, May 27, 2022.



The case was subsequently directed by the prosecution team to bring finality to the investigation before May 31.



The source further added that the Bole Magistrate Court can only adjourn and remand the suspect until all detailed information is gathered by the prosecution team.



Background



Mr. Issahaku Jeduah who is the assistant headmaster for Bole Senior High School was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.

He is reported to have fled the school and the Bole township after police besieged the school to effect his arrest following an official complaint lodged by the victim and her parents.



The victim (name withheld) narrated that the suspect lured her to his office under the disguise of advising her and forcefully had an intimacy with her during prep hours.



"He invited me to his office during prep hours under the guise of advising me only for him to force me into sleeping with him and threatened to have me dismissed if I disclose what happened between us," the victim narrated in a past interview.



The victim was admitted at the Bole Government Hospital to receive medical attention.



Meanwhile, the suspect is currently in police custody as the prosecution team intensifies investigations to arraign him before court.