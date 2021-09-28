Bole district: Mandari gets community library

Mandari community library

The Chiefs, Elders and people of Mandari in the Bole district of Savanah Region have commissioned a Library built by the community folks.

Speaking at a forum before the commissioning of the library on Friday 24th September, 2021, Madam Seidu Fati who is the Director of Management Division at the Public Service commission and also the chairperson of the program, said a library is a place where children will come to read, learn and widened their knowledge.



Madam Fati said the day was a great day for the children of Mandari and also a great opportunity for the children because all can come to the library to learn.



She further said the children would have access to any book of their choice because education will make them build their self-esteem.



She said there are lots of books in the library and which includes textbooks, fiction and nonfiction books.



She thanked the MP for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana for his contributions from the beginning to the completion.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm at the forum, Mandariwura Seidu Awusi thanked the Bolewura and the people of Mandari for the innovative plans they have for the community in relation to development.



Mandariwura Awusi also thanked the MP for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana for not always turning his back at them anytime.



He said the MP has contributed immensely to the project and has since constructed a dam for the people and is help them a lot on their farm.



Mandariwura Awusi Seidu also said the people of Mandari started a contribution in 2001 and have been able to do a lot for themselves.