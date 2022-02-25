Bole district health directorate holds annual performance review for 2021

Ndapewurche Hajia Fusheina (second from left) seated with other presenters

The Bole District Health Directorate has on Wednesday 23rd February, 2022, held an annual performance review for the year 2021 where it was revealed the Health Directorate chalked huge successes amidst several challenges on Health delivery.

The Bole District Director of Health Services, Ndapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana in her welcome address explained that, in the beginning of 2021, her outfit had planned to provide Comprehensive health care services to people, deliver safe maternal child health services, provide iron folic acid to adolescence girls, immunize people against the Covid-19 virus, yellow fever and child killer diseases as well starting work at the Bamboi polyclinic.



Ndapewurche said she was happy to announce that some of the activities were accomplished as Out Patient Department (OPD) attendance recorded in 2021 was 120,088 against 103,653 in 2020.



She said the still birth rate declined from 98.3% in 2020 to 97.1% in 2021 and for maternal Mortality Rate, the Bole District recorded 3 deaths in 2020 against 2 deaths in 2021.



The Bole District Health Director added that, 184 people were suspected with Covid-19, with 71 positives treated and discharged and 1 death.



In terms of Yellow Fever, she said they recorded 26 suspected cases, 5 positives and 5 deaths, whilst Meningitis suspected cases were 7 with zero death.

Ndapewurche Hajia Fuseina Sulemana said they received about 70 Johnson &Johnson, 1,400 Morderna, 18 468v AstraZeneca and 17 500 Yellow Fever vaccines to vaccinate the people of the district even though 340 of the AstraZeneca got expired.



She stated some programs were carried out in the District and this include Point Mass Distribution of LLINs (PMD), Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC), Mass Drug Administration, School Deworming Exercise and Eye Screening and Surgery.



Ndapewurche Hajia Fusheina used the program to solicit for support as she said the Bole District Health Directorate is facing several challenges such as limited offices for the Health Directorate in Bole,? functional NICU (Incubators), provision of Motorbikes for their facilities and refurbishing the Bole District Hospital Mortuare.



She also mentioned the expansion of the Seripe, Wakawaka, Kakiase CHPS compounds and that renovation works need to be done on the Gbenfu CHPS and provision of Water and Wash rooms for their CHPS compounds and Health facilities.



The Presiding Member of the Bole District Assembly Hon Jamani Bakari chaired the program with stakeholders such as representatives of District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bole and Memeber of Parliament for the Bole- Bamboi Constituency respectively as well Heads of departments, Security agencies, the Northern Empowerment Association, ZAKAT Foundation and others present.