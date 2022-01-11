Bole teacher training college ‘abandoned’ because NDC lost power- MP

MP for Bole-Bamboi, Alhaji Yussif Sulemana

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has clarified the controversy surrounding the establishment of a Teacher Training College in Bole.

Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana speaking on Bole based Nkilgi FM on his 2022 stewardship said, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government had plans far advanced to establish a Teacher Training College in Bole but unfortunately, the NDC Government lost the 2016 Presidential elections.



Narrating events that led to the discontinuation of the establishment of the Teachers training college, Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said before the conception of establishing the college, he had a meeting with Former President John Dramani Mahama who connected him to the appropriate stakeholders for the necessary paperwork to be done.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana recounted how he had to move from various offices, pushing for a college for Bole and mentioned how former president John Dramani Mahama tasked him to bring on board various leaders from Bole like Tingawura Sampson Seidu Anudu, who immediately put together documents for the Teacher Training College and fortunately Bole was awarded to get a Midwifery School while processes were being put in place for the establishment of the Teacher Training College.



The MP disclosed that as a model to advance the Teacher Training Colleges establishment, he opined for a step to step approach by using the current English Arabic Basic School in Bole as a starter to establish the Teacher Training College while the groundwork is being done.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said, land for the construction of the Teachers Training College was acquired with a contractor assigned to put up the infrastructure.

He said, unfortunately, the NDC lost the elections in 2016 which has since slowed down the progress of acquiring the college.



The MP said he remembers vividly how he was invited to a meeting only to be told that a new government (NPP) was in power and he should wait for the President’s nominee to be confirmed as DCE before any process can proceed.



Hon. Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said after the confirmation of Madam Veronica Alele Heming as the DCE for Bole District, frantic efforts were made by him and other leading stakeholders from Bole to continue with the establishment of the Teachers Training College but he was shocked to the bones when he was told there were no documents available to the District Assembly for the establishment of a Training College in Bole.



He asked; “How on earth will documentation of this nature which is far advanced vanish from the District Assembly with no trace? How will a Contractor be on-site using his equipment without a contract”.



The Bole MP admonished his constituents to let calm heads prevail to build consensus on how to unite as one people to get the Teacher Training College to establish, since it will bring a lot of transformations to the lives of people in Bole District and Savannah Region as a whole.