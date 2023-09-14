Bolga East Constituency: My effect forcing NDC into action – NPP candidate

MP hopeful for Bolgatanga East Constituency, Matthew Silas Amoah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Bolgatanga East Constituency, Matthew Silas Amoah has stated that his spirited efforts at developing the Bolgatanga East Constituency have forced the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) into action.

Mathew Amoah, who has engaged in many acts of philanthropy in the constituency, said that due to his work such as the provision of water to communities; donation of teaching and learning materials to schools; giving of scholarships to deserving students; supporting sporting activities and many others, his political rivals have been jolted into action but it’s a little too late and that he was going to work to win the seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He made the comments on Sunday, September 10, 2023, at his popular acclamation ceremony, where he was formally declared by officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) as the Parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the 2024 parliamentary elections.



He stressed that his commitment to the development of the area even as a non-MP will continue unabated.



“I don’t want them [the opposition NDC] to feel that when we are getting to the elections we will relax. We are not going to relax. We are fully prepared. We want to enlighten the people to see the benefits of politics".

"So, the new engine is in and we can run non-stop. The MP in the previous elections said he was young and should be given the chance. Now, he is also old and should also give way [ for me.]"



Because of me, they are now donating jerseys. I heard they are distributing motor kings[ motorized tricycles] And we are ready for him[ the current NDC MP] in every angle and you can feel the Mathew Effect,” he told the enthusiastic supporters at the ceremony.



Mathew Silas Amoah has become a formidable candidate in the Bolgatanga East Constituency, who has through his philanthropy, impacted the lives of hundreds of people in the Constituency. He is seen as a real threat to the NDC MP Dr. Dominic Ayine, who has occupied the seat since 2012 When the Constituency was carved out of the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.