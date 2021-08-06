Bolga-Nkwanta M/A Basic pupils study under trees

The school does not have a single classroom block

Correspondence from Bono East Region

The unavailability of classrooms has compelled pupils of Bolga-Nkwanta M/A Primary School in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality to learn under trees.



The school with a population of about 350 pupils lacks a single classroom block for the pupils to use for academic activities.



Faced with this challenge, the school has taken solace in the shade provided by the trees on the school’s compound which shelters pupils from kindergarten to class six.



The situation is affecting effective teaching and learning in the school as academic activities are usually inhibited by several extraneous factors.



Checks by GhanaWeb indicate that the old school building which used to accommodate the pupils had its roof ripped off in 2017.



Seven years down the lane, the future of the pupils hangs in the balance as they still continue to study under trees with no hope for them as far as the rehabilitation of the old block or the construction of a new classroom block is concerned.

A teacher in the school who spoke on condition of strict anonymity revealed that classes are always disrupted whenever it rains.



The Assembly Member for the Nyomase Electoral Area, Mr. Jacob Kuuchando Bimpor, on his part told GhanaWeb that the situation in the school is dire and requires immediate attention as it has serious consequences on the education of the pupils.



Mr. Kuuchando Bimpor indicated that despite efforts to get help for the school all his attempts have yielded no results.



“Even though the school block had its roof ripped after heavy rainfall four years ago, the pupils still continue to study under deplorable conditions. The reality is that all the pupils in the primary school study under trees”.



Meanwhile, the Assembly Member has made a passionate appeal to benevolent organisations for support towards the building of a new classroom for the school.