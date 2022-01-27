Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly to recruit butchers to operate new abattoir

Rex Asanga, Bolgatanga Municipal Chief Executive

The Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly in the Upper East Region has served advertisement notice to recruit butchers to operate in the newly built abattoir at Yorogo, near the municipality.

This comes after butchers at the old abattoir in Bolgatanga refused to relocate to the newly built abattoir as agreed.



In a public notice signed by management, the assembly asked people interested in operating in the facility as butchers to submit applications to its registry by Friday, January 28, 2022 for consideration.



“It is hereby announced for the information of the General Public that, the Bolgatanga Municipal Assembly is recruiting butchers to operate at the abattoir in Yorogo. Interested persons are therefore invited to submit applications for consideration as butchers. All applications must be addressed to the Municipal Chief Executive and submitted at the registry of the assembly on or before Friday 28th January 2022,” it said.



The butchers are said to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the assembly in which they agreed to relocate to the new abattoir by January 1, 2022.



However, they failed to relocate on the agreed date and all attempts by the assembly to have them relocated proved futile.

The Assembly subsequently locked up the old abattoir in a bid to force them to relocate to the new facility but angered by the Assembly’s action of locking up of the old facility, the butchers embarked on an indefinite strike and insisted that they would only return to work in the old abattoir and nowhere else.



They claimed the new abattoir was not only far from the market, but also not spacious enough to accommodate all the 300 members they claim to have.



According to the butchers, the action of the assembly would push most of them out of business should they move to the newly constructed abattoir in the Yorogo community.



It would be recalled that before the assembly took this action, it issued them a one-week ultimatum to relocate.



The butchers, however, remained adamant to relocate forcing the assembly to seek recruitment of butchers to utilize the facility which was constructed at a cost of GH¢1.2 million.