Bolgatanga Technical Institute closed down after final-year students riot

Some students of Bolgatanga Technical Institute watching on as their seniors went on rampage

The Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu has asked students of the Bolgatanga Technical Institute to leave the school premises before 4 pm on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, following the rioting of some final-year students.

The students destroyed school and staff properties after some of them were arrested on Monday, August 1, 2022, for entering the examination hall with foreign materials.



Mr. Yakubu noted that he will not allow anyone to destabilise the existing peace in the region hence the school has been temporarily shut down.



Background



Some of the students were picked up on Monday, August 1, 2022, for entering the examination hall with foreign material.

The headmaster who confirmed the incident to Class News speaking on 12 Live noted that the students were granted bail and were to return to the Police today.



While at the Police station, he got information that the students back on campus were agitating and demanding to see their colleagues.



The Police rushed to the scene to restore order but they were pelted with stones.



There is a heavy Police presence on campus.