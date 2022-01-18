Bolgatanga Technical University to run Masters of Technology Programmes

The Council Chairman of BTU, Professor Francis Abantanga

Source: Samuel Akapule, Contributor

The Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU) in the Upper East Region is to run Masters of Technology Programmes in Animal Science, Crop Science , Soil Science, Farm Management and Irrigation and Drainage systems.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Samuel Erasmus Alnaa, disclosed this to the media when the University’s Council appointed Professor Peter Osei Boamah as its first substantive Vice Chancellor at a closed door meeting held in the University’s Council Chamber at Sumbrugu in the Upper East Region



Professor Peter Osei Boamah whose appointment takes effects from February 1, 2022 has three years tenure of office . Until his appointment as the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the University, he was acting as the Vice Chancellor.



The event which was superintended by the University’s Council Chairman, Professor Francis Abantanga, attracted the University’s Council members including some Senior Members of the University.



The Vice Chancellor who explained that the appointment of Professor Peter Osei Boamah was part of the transitional process of the school from a Polytechnic to University status, stated that plans are also far advanced for the University to kick start the running of the Master of Technology programmes in the next academic year, 2023—2024.



The School which gained the Technical University status in April, 2020 currently runs Bachelor of Technology programmes which include Ecological Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Hospitality Management, Building Technology, Accounting with Computing, Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

It also runs Higher National Diploma(HND) programmes in Ecological Agriculture, Agriculture Engineering , Medical Laboratory Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Building Technology, HND in Statistics, Accountancy, Secretaryship and Management Studies, Marketing, Hotel Catering and Institution Management, Banking and Finance, Agricultural Engineering, Automotive Engineering, Procurement and Logistics Management, Industrial Art, Electrical and Electronic Engineering among others.



Others include Diploma in Business Administration, Diploma in Computerised Accounting, Diploma in Catering and Hospitality Management.



The Vice Chancellor explained that as part of the process to kick start the Masters Programmes in Animal Science, Crop Science, Soil Science, Farm Management and Irrigation and Drainage systems, the University had already submitted its proposal to the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) for consideration and approval.



He further disclosed that the University’s Council led by its Council Chairman has also given the approval for the appointment of Deans and Heads of Departments for the various faculties and postgraduate school.



Professor Alnaa added that while the Ecological Agriculture and the Agriculture Engineering departments are to be merged to become a school as part of the process to run the post graduate programmes, the Animal Science, Crop Science, Soil Science, Farm Management and Irrigation and Drainage systems departments would also be established .

He indicated that the University’s Council and the management of the University was very hopeful that the University’s proposal would be approved by GTEC and stated that the programmes would start as scheduled.



He explained that the decision of the University’s Council and Management for the Masters programmes was based on the fact that the University has the niche in the area of Eco-Agriculture, stressing “it is well noted by all Ghanaians and International development partners that the Upper East Region where BTU is located is endowed with agriculture potentials and needs to be tapped for the nation’s growth and development.



The Vice Chancellor explained that another factor that necessitated the University to introduce the Masters programmes is that agriculture is a major contributor to the growth of the nation’s economy and employment generation.



He noted that the new Programmes would also help offer the opportunity to past students of the school to continue as well as pave the way for other students from outside the region to attain higher education particularly in the area of Technical and Vocational Education and Training( TVET).



He stated that the University is experiencing considerable growth and attributed the growth partly to majority of the academic staff gaining terminal degrees and the series of the capacity building training and refresher courses being run by the University management periodically for teaching and non-teaching staff.