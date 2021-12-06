Bolgatanga enjoys regular water supply

The Tono water treatment plant is able to serve the people of Bolgatanga and its environs

Source: GNA

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Upper East Region has assured residents of Bolgatanga of regular quality and accessible water delivery services to the Township and its environs, which they are presently enjoying.

Mr. Hanson Mensah-Akutteh, the Chief Manager of the GWCL, made this known to the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga during a working visit by the Regional Manager, Mrs. Hannah Zemp-Tapang.



Mr. Akutteh said the Municipality and its environs used to get its water supply from the Vea dam which could not cover the entire population of the area and so the water was rationed to the people.



He said the Tono water treatment plant which was earmarked to supply water to most parts of the region was 97 percent completed and the GWCL had upgraded its transmission lines to serve everyone in the Municipality, Navrongo, Paga, and Zuarungu.



“The Tono Plant has a capacity of over 20,500 cubic meters of water which is a lot of water that can reach more people in the area but the current demand is only 6,000 cubic meters daily so we have more water to supply,” he said.



Mr. Akutteh called on residents who had not yet connected water to their homes to take advantage of the opportunity to apply for connection and noted that a target of 4,000 applications was expected to be worked on by the end of the year.



“Having water now in Bolgatanga is a luxury, if you do not enjoy the water then you are doing yourself a disservice. Tono can serve everyone,” he said.

He said homes that had old pipelines and had challenges with water flowing through could liaise with the GWCL for further investigations and probably have them changed.



The fee for a new line connection which used to be GHC400.00 has been subsidised and is now GHC 300.00, he added.



Mrs. Zemp-Tapang said the improvement in water supply was a pleasant change as the people did not need to store water in containers or carry yellow jerry cans around in search of water.



She said the clean water that runs through the pipelines might also reduce the high incidence of Typhoid fever cases in the area.



The Bolgatanga Municipality used to have its water supply from the Vea Dam, operating on a 7,200 cubic meter (m3) capacity plant which is presently shut down for rehabilitation.