Bongo: NPP indefinitely suspends 11 Executives; bars them from holding positions

NPP flag

Eleven Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bongo Constituency have been barred for life from contesting for any position in the political party.

This comes after the eleven failed to substantiate claims in a petition against the former District Chief Executive of the Bongo District Peter Ayinbisa.



The eleven include Emmanuel Akay, Adamu A Malik, Azaligazure Ernest Kofi, Alalema Raymond, Ayambire Baba, Akolgo Peter, Anamoo Gregory, Awaafo Daniel.



The rest are Adongo Norbert, Atamolga David and Akafari Emmanuel.



It could be remembered eleven members of the New Patriotic Party in Bongo before the 2020 election petitioned the party’s secretariat and copied the President on some misdeeds of the former DCE.

Among the allegations included the building of a mansion in Bongo with stolen funds from the coffers of the District Assembly which he was heading.



Also, they accused the former DCE of stealing party funds and sowing seeds of discord in the New Patriotic Party in Bongo.



However, when the eleven executives were called upon at the disciplinary committee meeting to substantiate their claims in their petition, they failed to provide evidence to their claims.