Bongo trends after DCE's comment on alleged libido enhancing water

Acting District Chief Executive for the Bongo District, Peter Ayimbisa

Acting District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District Peter Ayimbisa is on record to have said that there is a story to suggest that water in Bongo has some aphrodisiac qualities hence making women fertile and men sexually active.

The DCE has caught the attention of many Ghanaians after MyNewsGh.com’s report of him saying that he suspects the water the people of Bongo take plays a contributory role in the rampant teenage pregnancies in the District.



Making this known in a conversation with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM, Peter Ayinbisa said “Somebody told me a story that the water we drink makes us {men} sexually active and makes the women highly potent”.



Adding that “I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but this was what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe in it.”



His comment has drawn attention to the Bongo District with several Ghanaians clamouring to know more about the said District and the particular water that as an afrodisiac component.

