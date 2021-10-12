Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II is the legitimate Ga Mantse - Abola Piam family

Abola Piam family addressing the issue at a press conference

The Abola Piam family has averred that Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II is the legitimate Ga Mantse.



According to the Secretary to the Abola Piam family, Ben Mensah, until the Ga Mantse is destooled, abdicates or dies, he cannot be changed.



He said, Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II is alive, neither has he been destooled, therefore, he cannot be replaced by anybody.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, it explained that "With the demise of late Boni Nii Amugi II, Ga Mantse, on the 10th December 2004, and subsequent burial on 27th January 2007, it was obvious that, it is the turn of Abola Piam We to provide a candidate for the vacant position of Ga Mantse by the rotatory system as demanded by custom. The Ga Dzasetse, Nii Yaotey Otoga II and the Dzase sent customary drinks to Abola Piam We to provide a candidate.

"It is not contested that it is the turn of Abola Piam We to provide a candidate for enstoolment of a Ga Mantse and the necessary rites have been performed by the Ga Paramount Stool Dzase. Until the Ga Mantse is destooled, abdicates or dies, the Ga Mantse cannot be changed. Boni Nii Tackie Adama Latse II is alive. He has not been destooled, he has not been abdicated and therefore he cannot be replaced by anybody, institution, authority or government," part of the statement read.



It added that the recent registration of Kelvin Tackie as the Ga Mantse and the subsequent swearing-in by the Ga Traditional Council as the president is unlawful.



It said the act contravenes customs and tradition.



