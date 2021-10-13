Boniface leads Alan delegation to commiserate with family of late Dr Sheikh Osman

Former MP for Madina, Boniface Abubakari

Former Madina Constituency Member of Parliament, Boniface Abubakari and a team of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members representing Hon Alan Kyeremanten joined hundreds of sympathizers to commiserate with the family of late Sheikh Osman Bawa Hafiz at Asawase in the Ashanti Region.

The Trade Minister's representatives led by Boniface Abubakari Sadiq and Issahaku Kotomah also made donations of undisclosed cash amounts and other stuff to support the family.



Their visit was warmly welcomed by the family and many others.



Dr Sheikh Osman also known as Olando died in his private residence at Old Tafo in Kumasi on Thursday morning.



He served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Muslim Executive Foundation and secretary to Supreme Council for Islamic Teachings and Research.



Speaking at the event, Boniface Abubakari said the Late Dr. Sheikh Osman was a patriotic citizen and a man of integrity given how he imparted lives in Zongo communities.



"He was a peaceful unifier and a practical teacher to everybody who encountered him," he said. "It is thus understandable why the Minister of Trades and Industries, Hon Alan Kyeremanten deems it expedient and highly imperative that he be visibly represented on this occasion."

Late Dr. Sheikh Osman brought light into the lives of several children and adults through his generous activities.



Many residents mourn his passing describing it as a blow to close relatives, the entire Muslim community and Ghana at large.



His death brought together Muslim scholars, chiefs, businessmen among others.



The late Dr Sheikh Aransah was buried at the Tafo cemetery.



His burial was one of the most memorable events in the Ashanti region.



He was 63 years old and left behind six children – 3 sons and 3 daughters.



Dr Sheikh Olanda Aransah lost his wife, Hajia Maliya Ibrahim, on September 7, 2020, just a year before his passing on.



Dr Sheikh Aransah taught at Ahwiaa Institute of Islamic Education, Higher Institute of Islamic Studies and Al-Azhariyya Islamic School between 1992 and 2021.



He did B.A Arabic and Islamic studies at Madina University in Saudi Arabia in 1987, B.A Business Administration at NorthWestern Christian University in 2008, M.A at the same University in 2011.



Dr. Sheikh Aransah pursued his PhD in Human Resources at NorthWestern Christian University in the United States.