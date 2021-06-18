Bonkron residents chase census enumerators with cutlasses, sticks

Angry Bonkron residents pursued the census enumerators away

The residents in the Bonkron Electoral Area in the Ahafo Ano North District of the Ashanti Region have chased enumerators conducting the 2021 census with sticks, cutlasses and other offensive weapons in the line of their duty.

The enumerators escaped from the angry residents after they took cover at the Tepa Municipal Assembly.



The residents have threatened to unleash mayhem on the enumerators should they step foot in these communities; Abu-Agya, Gambia, Ogyam, Ankaase-Mahuntem, Kwaprete, Gyabedibi, all in Ahafo Ano North Municipality.



Assemblymember for the area Batuley Godfred who confirmed the incident said he had to calm the angry residents or we would have witnessed a sad incident.

He said some of the residents could not vote in the 2020 polls because they were challenged after they registered in the registration exercise.



The situation he revealed infuriated the residents, and because of that, they do not want to participate in the exercise.