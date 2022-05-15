2
Bono Chief Imam doesn’t support any NPP aspirant - Secretary

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: GNA

The Office of the Bono Regional Chief Imam has affirmed its non-partisan stance as a religious institution and cautioned political actors against dragging it into the impending New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional executive elections.

It said Alhaji Umar Abdul Kadir, the Bono Regional Chief Imam, remained a father for all and his good office would not tolerate attempts by individuals or political pundits to drag him into politics.

“Let’s put on record that the Regional Chief Imam’s Office is, first of all, a religious one, and hence apolitical. Religion is the embodiment of all in society. Politics on the other hand is unfortunately, the pitching of one side of society against the other,” a statement signed by Alhaji Suallah Abdallah Quandah, the Secretary to the Chief Imam, issued to the Ghana News Agency, said on Sunday.

“The Office of the Regional Chief Imam exists for all and the good of society, hence it is absurd to note that the reputation of the office, and the Chief Imam in particular, is used to play a political game of that nature”.

The statement said the Chief Imam and his office were not on the side of any aspirant vying for the Bono Regional NPP chairmanship position and called on the public to disregard and treat anything to the contrary on social and traditional media with the contempt it deserved.

“This is pure mischief and a propaganda tool employed by individuals to enhance their political fortunes. The Regional Chief Imam believes that politics is a game of policy and ideas and whoever communicates clearly their policies would definitely win the favour of the delegates,” it said.

