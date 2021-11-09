Bono East, Ahafo, Bono NPP stalwarts’ve neglected regions – NDC’s Eric Adjei asserts

Eric Adjei is a member of the NDC communication team

A member of the communications team of the main opposition National Democratic Congress has taken a swipe at a tall list of stalwarts of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are natives of Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East regions but are not seeking the interest of those regions.

According to Mr Eric Adjei, there are no tangible projects in the region since the NPP assumed office in 2017.



He said the Sunyani municipality used to have a functioning airport where passengers could fly to Kumasi and Accra.



The airport, he noted, was, however, shut down and has not been functional since 2015.



Mr Eric Adjei, who is the NDC’s Deputy Director of Communications for the Bono Region, made these allegations against the NPP stalwarts while speaking on Asempa FM’s ‘Eko Sii Sen’ show hosted by Phillip Osei Bonsu.

He said the regions have fine gentlemen in government such as Attorney General Godfred Dame, his deputy Tua Yeboah; the NPP’s Deputy General Secretary Nana Obri Boahen, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffuor Awuah; Mr Obeng Busia, Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), former Inspector-General of Police James Oppong Boanuh and Colonel Damoah at the Customs Division of Ghana Revenue Authority, among others.



“All these stalwarts hail from the three regions yet the regions continue to lag behind in terms of development”, he bemoaned.



He contrasted that NDC stalwarts who hail from those regions, such as the General Secretary of the NDC, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia; National Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi and Women’s Organiser Hannah Bisssiw, were able to push for the regions’ development when their party was in power.