5
Menu
News

Bono East: Five arrested over chaos at NDC regional office; one on admission

Hoisted NDC Flag File photo

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Police in Techiman have arrested five people for their alleged involvement in an attack at the NDC regional office in the Bono East region.

The suspects, according to a statement by the Police, are Kojo Agyei alias Kojo Cocaine, Illiasu Sulemana aka Oboot, Andrew Kemire, Fatau Abdallah and Alhaji Nuhu. The allegedly attacked the party office following some misunderstanding on Friday July 29,2022.

One person sustained multiple knife wounds and is currently on admission at the Techiman Government Hospital.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: