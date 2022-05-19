0
Menu
News

Bono East Minister calls for calm at Nkoranza as investigations continue

KwasiAdu Gyan,KACE In ICT Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, the Bono East Regional Minister, has called on the youth of Nkoranza to remain calm for investigations into the “suspicious death” of Albert Donkor to progress.

He made the appeal during a press briefing at Nkoranza after a meeting with stakeholders to find peaceful ways to handle the matter and assured that the Regional Security Council was keenly monitoring the situation to bring justice to the family.

The late Donkor, aged 27, disappeared and was pronounced dead while assisting the police in an investigation into alleged robbery cases in the area.

His body was found with gunshot wounds in the bush on the outskirts of Nkoranza.

Mr Adu-Gyan expressed worry over the issue and appealed to the youth and deceased’s family to exercise restraint so that their actions did not interfere with investigations.

That was the only way to unravel the truth and apprehend the one who was actually behind the death of Donkor, he said.

The Minister said peace was the rightful means to achieving success and allowing it to prevail would greatly improve the socio-economic development of the area.

Nkoranza was known for its hospitality, hence nothing negative should be done to tarnish that image and truncate the progress of the area.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sacked PPA boss clears millions from his ‘frozen’ bank accounts - Reports
John Paintsil's rise to fame with photos of wife and children
Five Ghanaian players who could light up the World Cup
Mother of late Kumawood actor speaks
Mob pounces on customer as 'koko' seller's phone rings in his pocket
How Ashgold president Kwaku Frimpong lost his Lamborghini to betting in 2018
Are you trying to reverse the curse? - Fans question Man City's Yaya Toure love
How a Ghanaian player was sacked by Italian club for engaging in juju
British High Commissioner speaks on Barker-Vormawor’s arrest
Slept at cemetery, bath with water from dead bodies - Nii Lante shares juju story
Related Articles: