Bono East: More citizens able to report sexual violence – AWLA

AWLA says more victims of sexual abuse are now able to report violence

The Girl Child Coordinator at the Techiman Municipal Education Directorate has revealed that more citizens are now reporting sexual and gender-based violence cases since the introduction of AWLA’s ‘Strengthening Communities against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence’ project.

Speaking at a review meeting organized by the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA) in Techiman on Friday, November 26, Madam Ellen Whyte Opoku revealed that thousands of basic schools girls, boys and parents have benefited from SGBV sensitizations since the inception of the project in 2020.



She added that the project has afforded her the opportunity to support SGBV sensitizations in many schools and communities as part of the AWLA team where she gave her contact to parents and school girls.



According to her, she has received many calls about real and potential abused cases, leading to arrests of perpetrators and removal of many vulnerable girls from abusive situations.

Madam Ellen expressed joy that many citizens, particularly women and girls are gaining their voice to report sexual violence and secure justice, and “the increased reports would deter many perpetrators and potential abusers”.



Present at the review meeting were Municipal Heads of various institutions, including the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Department of Social Welfare, Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, the Girl Child Coordinator of the Techiman Education Directorate, the Senior House Mistress of the Techiman Senior High School, Department of Social Welfare, the Social Services Sub-Committee of the Techiman Municipal Assembly, Ghana Health Service, Municipal Health Directorate, Holy Family Hospital, Pragia and Okada Association, Ghana Federation of Disability Organization, and others.