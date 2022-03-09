Bono East Region to plant 1.2 m trees this year – Forestry Commission

The green Ghana initiative seeks to improve Ghana's forest cover

The Bono East Region will this year plant a total of 1.2 million trees seedlings as part of the Greening Ghana Project.

Mrs. Lucy Amoh Ntim, Regional Manager of the Forestry Commission, made the disclosure on Friday in an interview with the Ghanaian Times.



She said the Commission now has the mandate to plant trees across the country after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had launched this year’s project on the theme; “mobilising for a greener future”.



According to Mrs. Ntim, cashew, fruits and different species of trees would be distributed to the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), various Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs), institutions, groups, and individuals for planting.



The Regional Manager expressed happiness about how over 80 percent of trees planted last year have flourished, saying that this year’s project would be extended to the forest zones.



“A regional planning committee has been formed to educate the public about the greening Ghana project. They will also partner with chiefs, RCC, MMDAs among others to ensure a successful event,” she added.



The Regional Manager noted that her outfit would engage the Ghana Education Service (GES), religious groups, market women, national service personnel, and individuals in this year’s exercise slated for Friday, June 10.

Mrs. Ntim assured that the trees would be planted along river banks, highways, public places of convergence, offices, and homes, for the general beautification and protection of the environment.



“The full benefits of the greening Ghana project may not be realised in the short term but the future. Let us all plant, groom them for the good of our country,” she appealed.



The Regional Manager implored that it was the civic responsibility of every resident to plant trees to replace the lost ones, in order to enrich and protect our forest cover for posterity.



She cautioned the activities of illegal chainsaw operators in the Bono East region, which is seriously depleting the forests to stop, warning that “our taskforce is coming after you.”



Mrs. Ntim expressed gratitude to the RCC, the various MMDAs, public and private institutions, and residents of the region for their massive support in last year’s exercise, adding that “we hope 2022 edition will be overwhelming.”