Bono East regional chairman unites feuding factions in NPP to ‘break the 8’

Some NPP leaders at a reconciliatory meeting held in Nkoranza on Sunday, August 21

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ibrahim Baba Bukhari, popularly known as 'Game Changer' has called for unity, harmony and hard work are the best strategic ways to recapture lost parliamentary seats in Election 2024.

He noted that the leadership and the rank and file of the party must also work in peace and in cohesion and not be complacent to achieve the feat to enable the party to retain power in the next general election.



According to the regional Chairman, skeptics praying for a divided NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections would be proven wrong after their congress.



Stakeholders



Speaking at a reconciliatory meeting held in Nkoranza on Sunday, August 21, 2024, Chairman Ibrahim Baba said, detractors are deliberately blowing the seeming disunity in the party out of proportion adding that ‘’ the noise about a supposed division in the party is a well-orchestrated agenda by some political opponents to rundown the NPP’’.



The reconciliation which was under the theme ‘Working together, building together’ was chaired by a former deputy minister of Energy, Hon Kwame Ampofo Twumasi who is also a former MP for Nkoranza South.



Some of the stakeholders who attended the meeting were “Polling Station executive, electoral area coordinators, constituency executive of Nkoranza South and some few regional executives”

“The Game Changer” was of the view that 2024 will not be easy to break the eight-year rule agenda and appealed to the old and new executives to peacefully co-exist to enable them for a formidable team to recapture lost parliamentary seats and retain power.



“Breaking the eight and recapturing lost parliamentary seats are herculean tasks which are achievable so we need to be focused, work harder, unifying force, harmony, cohesion, and strategic plan so as members, supporters, sympathisers, well-wishers and faithful of the party, we need a formidable team to achieve the agenda,” he stressed.



"Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients but key amongst them is unity. Until we present a united front, 'breaking the 8' would be a mantra, a mirage," he said.



He used the meeting to thank the constituents for their unflinching support for him and the party over the years and pledged to continue working very hard to ensure that the constituency received its fair share of the national cake.



“The Game Changer” took time to enumerate the various development projects that have taken place in the constituency for the past five years under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



On his part, Hon Kwame Ampofo Twumasi who chaired the programme advised them to desist from indulging in dirty politicking and avoid being swayed by unscrupulous politicians who did not think well about the success of the party and the government.

According to him, the party is poised and determined to win the 2024 elections despite facing threats from the National Democratic Congress adding that the party can only win the 2024 elections if its members remain focused and united.



"The government continues to do its best under the circumstances we find ourselves. We all know that our current situation is a result of happenings in the global community. Notwithstanding these issues, we believe and I know so to be true, that we shall win 2024," he stressed.



"We need to look beyond our personal differences and think about the success of the party-the reason we need to stick together as a family. Let’s unite to retain power," he added.



The need to remain united as a political party has been on the lips of many executives and members of the NPP, as the vision of breaking the eight cycle cannot be realized if there is division among the party faithful.