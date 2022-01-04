Bono Minister orders reinvigoration of Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 taskforce

Bono Regional Minister interacting with taskforce

Source: GNA

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has directed the reinvigoration of the Sunyani Municipal COVID-19 task force to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the municipality.

The task force would strengthen enforcement and ensure the populace strictly adheres to handwashing with soap under running water and observance of social distancing in public places.



Owusu-Banahene gave the directive when she organised a get-together and interacted with the members of the Taskforce at the residency in Sunyani.



The Regional Minister instituted the task force in 2020 to control the spread of the pandemic when she was the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive.



However, operations of the task force have halted for some time now due to certain challenges, including a lack of funds to support its activities in the municipality.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said people’s disregard for government restrictions and health safety protocols put in place to flatten the COVID-19 curve had necessitated the need to revive the task force.



She commended the task force for their sacrificial services, saying the Municipality did not record any COVID-19 death when the pandemic was first reported in the country.

“But now the Sunyani Regional and Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuaries are full due to COVID-19 deaths and we must revive our operations for people to comply with the health safety protocols”, she said.



Mad Owusu-Banahene admonished everybody to comply with all the safety protocols, saying the task force would intensify patrols and deal harshly with people who disregard the protocols.



The task force would patrol public places such as lorry stations, churches and markets to ensure everybody complied with the protocols and restrictions, she added.



Mad Owusu-Banahene said the Regional Health Directorate had received enough COVID-19 vaccines and asked those who had been vaccinated to take the opportunity, visit the nearest health facilities and take the vaccine to protect themselves and the people around them from contracting the disease.



Deputy Superintendent of Police Johann Nartey, the Taskforce Commander expressed appreciation to the Regional Minister for the get-together and gave the assurance the task force would work hard to bring the COVID-19 cases in the Municipality under control.



The 52-member task force comprised personnel of security services, the media and representatives of the Sunyani Traditional Council.