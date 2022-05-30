Bono Minister rallies support of Chiefs to prevent terrorist attacks

Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu-Banahene

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has urged traditional authorities in the region to support security operatives in the government’s efforts to prevent terrorist attacks on the country.

She advised the chiefs and queens, being the embodiment of the people, to remain vigilant and provide information about people with questionable characters and strange movements in their localities to the security services.



Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she interacted with the members of the Suma-Ahenkro Traditional Council at Suma-Ahenkro in the Jaman North District as part of her day’s working visit to the district.



She emphasised modern security and policing remained a shared and collective responsibility, and implored the traditional rulers to be more conscious of security issues.



“We must remain conscious and take charge of our security by helping to identify threats of terrorism and extremism to strengthen national security,” Madam Owusu-Banahene said.



Odeneho Dr. Afram Brempong III, the Paramount Chief of Suma-Ahenkro appealed to the government to improve the health infrastructure in the area.

Earlier, the Regional Minister and her entourage visited and interacted with the chiefs and people of Seketia in the district, where Nana Oteng Domfe, the Abakomahene of Seketia appealed for the completion of a maternity block under construction in the area.



Nana Domfe expressed concern about open defecation in the community because of lack of public and household toilets and appealed to the Minister to intervene and facilitate the completion of a KVIP toilet facility.



