Bono NPP appoints seven new executives

File Photo: NPP Flag

Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed seven new officers to work with the newly-elected regional executives for the progress of the Party.

The appointments were made at a meeting held in Sunyani and chaired by Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Regional Chairman.



A statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency said to that effect, appointment letters had been issued to the new officers.

The statement explained the appointment was in accordance with Article 9(8) of the Party's Constitution, and asked the appointees “to work hard to enable the party to break the eight”.



They include Sakinatu Salifu, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Randy Ashraf Issahaku, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Mrs Safura Mohammed Suraj, Deputy Regional Organiser, Alhaji Mohammed Baqury, Financial Secretary, Mr Henry Osei, Research/Elections officer and Gabriel Korang Ababio, Communications Officer.