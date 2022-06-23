0
Menu
News

Bono NPP appoints seven new executives

NPP Flag 610x375 File Photo: NPP Flag

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: GNA

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed seven new officers to work with the newly-elected regional executives for the progress of the Party.

The appointments were made at a meeting held in Sunyani and chaired by Mr Kwame Baffoe, the Regional Chairman.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Bono Regional Secretary of the Party and copied to the Ghana News Agency said to that effect, appointment letters had been issued to the new officers.

The statement explained the appointment was in accordance with Article 9(8) of the Party's Constitution, and asked the appointees “to work hard to enable the party to break the eight”.

They include Sakinatu Salifu, Deputy Women’s Organiser, Randy Ashraf Issahaku, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Mrs Safura Mohammed Suraj, Deputy Regional Organiser, Alhaji Mohammed Baqury, Financial Secretary, Mr Henry Osei, Research/Elections officer and Gabriel Korang Ababio, Communications Officer.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Related Articles: