Bono Queen Mothers Association supports government to end illegal mining

Galamsey activities have marred the environment

Source: GNA

The Bono Queen Mothers Association has declared support for the government’s effort to end illegal mining activities in the country and to promote a sustainable environment and national development.

Nana Yaa Ansuaa, the Paramount Queen of the Drobo Traditional Area and the President of the Association, made the declaration in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Thursday at Drobo in the Jaman South Municipality of the Bono Region.



That followed the Association’s general meeting of the year in Sunyani, which discussed the progress of the Association and the protection of the nation’s natural resources.



Nana Ansuaa, who is also the Executive Secretary of the National Queen Mothers Platform, said illegal mining had become a socio-economic evil, degrading the environment.



She said through illegal mining, the country’s forests, lands and water bodies were being destroyed with impunity with toxic chemicals such as arsenic and mercury.

Nana Ansuaa said the more dangerous and devastating effect of the illegal mining activities was the loss of water bodies as sources of wholesome drinking water and aquatic lives like “fishes that are part of our essential daily food requirement”.



She stated the consequences of the calamity on the health and safety of Ghanaians in the medium to long term as a result of water, gas, noise and dust pollution “is real” and gave cause for concern in terms of financial and economic loss to individuals, families, communities and the nation.



Nana Ansuaa said, “the situation is very dangerous and critical because it also posed a great threat to our very existence and survival as individuals and a nation.”



She, therefore, appealed to queen mothers nationwide and individuals to see the menace of illegal mining as a national epidemic and join the fight against it for the health and socio-economic interest of the next generation.