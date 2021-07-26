Bono Region: Forest guard shot by illegal logger at Antronie

Shot forest guard at the hospital for treatment

A 30-year-old forest guard, Adu Ameyaw has been shot by an illegal logger identified as Adubofour at Ayum Forest Reserve, a government-restricted forest in Antronie in the Sunyani East Municipality of the Bono Region.

The incident happened last Friday, July 23, 2021, between the hours of 10pm.



According to the Youth leader of Antronie community, Adu Richard, illegal deforestation has been a major threat in the Ayum Forest Reserve, posing danger to inhabitants.



He further explained the youth of the area have in recent times declared war against illegal cutting of trees but have received several threatening messages from these illegal loggers.

He revealed he only had a call from one of his boys that the victim, Adu Ameyaw has been shot and sustained critical injuries by the suspected illegal loggers at the Ayum Forest Reserve



The victim is currently in critical condition and admitted at Sunyani Regional hospital where his legs are on the verge of being amputated.



The case has since been reported at Antronie police station as they manhunt for the suspect, Adubofour.