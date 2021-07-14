Bono Region: Irate youth burn sub-chief’s residence over murder at Wenchi

Ruins of the burnt house

Some irate youth in Wenchi Zongo in the Bono Region have torched the residence and destroyed a washing bay of a businessman and a sub-Chief in Wenchi over suspicion that he masterminded the killing of a 55 years-old farmer, Adamu Wahab aka Adamu Soldier.

Officers of the National Fire Service had a tough time dousing the fire which spread through over 4 rooms destroying properties worth thousands of cedis.



The deceased who was found dead on his farm by a search party was said to have been in a running land dispute with some people.



The Police are yet to arrest the arsonists.



Meanwhile, the Wenchi Municipal Police Command has arrested two suspects – Nana Ameyaw and John Kofi Dekyi in connection with the murder. A third suspect is on the run.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Eric Awudzivi, the Wenchi Municipal Police Commander in a press briefing stated that the two suspects apprehended have since been sent to Sunyani to assist police in investigations.



On his part the Wenchi Municipal Chief Executive, Dr. Prince Kwakye Afiriyie commended the leadership of the Islamic community and the chiefs of Wenchi Zongo for ensuring calm in Wenchi following the murder.



He assured the family that the security will do their best to arrest all the killers of Adamu Soldier and prosecute them.