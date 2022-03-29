7
Bono Region mobilises over GHC160,000 in aid of National Cathedral  

1.21443243 A prototype of the National Cathedral

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: GNA

A fundraising rally organised by the Bono Regional Committee in aid of the National Cathedral Project yielded more than GHC160,000.

The committee mobilised GHC60,102.00 in cash as well as GHC100,000.00 and US$100 in pledges.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani and signed by Right Reverend Festus Yeboah-Asuamah, the Anglican Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese and Chairman of the Committee, said the committee was inaugurated on December 7, 2021, while the fundraising was held on February 27, 2022.

“The region is still trusting that others who couldn’t have the opportunity to give on the day will still come on board with some contributions to help achieve this national agenda to the glory of God,” it said.

Source: GNA
