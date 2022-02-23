Bono Region records 26 maternal deaths in 2021

File photo of maternal mortality

Source: GNA

The Bono Region recorded 26 maternal deaths in 2021 unchanged from the previous year, Mr. George Asare Tabiri, the Bono Regional Health Promotion Officer, has said.

Mr. Tabiri, who was speaking at the Annual Health Performance Review Meeting of the Regional Health Directorate in Sunyani, said the Directorate was determined to ensure zero maternal death in 2022 and advised pregnant women to attend regular ante-natal and post-natal clinics to help bring the situation under control.



The meeting was on the theme: “Improving Gains Made in Maternal and Neonatal Health through the Implementation of the Model Health Centre Concept."



Mr. Tabiri said the region scored 74.8 percent out of the 80 percent target on ante-natal care, saying the Directorate performed creditably in the year under review with 4.12 percent as compared to 3.6 percent in 2020.



The meeting provided the opportunity to assess the strengths and key challenges for improvement on quality health services delivery in the region.



Dr. Kofi Amo-Kodieh, the Bono Regional Director of Health Services, said the Directorate's vision was to ensure that every pregnant woman delivered safely without complications at the 461 health facilities spread across the region.



“The Directorate is, therefore, working hard to improve maternal and neonatal health through intensified awareness creation,” he added.

Dr. Amo-Kodieh said the region had 1,272 health workers and urged the health professionals to adhere to high ethical values as well.



Highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional Director said the region’s case count stood at 1,688, saying out of the targeted 212,619 population, 813,000 of them, representing 26.2 percent had been vaccinated to protect themselves against the viral disease.



He said 587 of the vaccinated population had received booster doses and advised pregnant women to avail themselves of the vaccination to protect themselves and their unborn babies.



On mental health, Dr. Amo-Kodieh said the region had 476 recorded cases and advised families and caregivers not to hide their mentally deranged relations in homes, but rather support and help put them on treatment, saying strict adherence to drugs facilitated their recovery processes.



Okokyeredom Sakyi Arko II, the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, who presided, said good health remained vital to push socio-economic development and prosperity.