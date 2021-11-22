Bono Region tops regional HIV prevalence rate

Bono East has the highest ART coverage according to reports

Source: Frank Owusu Obimpeh, Contributor

Director-General (DG) of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has unveiled that the Bono Region tops the regional HIV prevalence rate.

He told journalists that infections among young people pose a big threat to the fight against the HIV-AIDS scourge.



In respect of antiretroviral therapy (ART) coverage, the regional figures are;



Bono East – 68%



Upper East – 67%



Bono – 66%



Western – 63%



Greater Accra – 62%



Upper West – 62%



Eastern – 61%

Ashanti – 60%



Volta – 59%



Northern – 58%



Western North – 56%



North East – 53%



Ahafo – 52%



Savannah – 51%



Oti – 51%



Central – 48%.



The top five districts in respect of highest adult HIV prevalence among the ages of 15 to 24 are;

Lower Manya Krobo – 6% (Eastern Region)



Upper Manya Krobo -3.5% (Eastern Region)



Dormaa East – 3.4% (Bono)



Tano South – 3.2% (Ahafo) and Asuogyaman – 3.1% (Eastern).



On the other hand, the bottom five districts in respect of lowest adult HIV prevalence are;



Kumbugu – 0.3%



Nanton – 0.3%



Mion – 0.3%



Tolon – 0.2%



Sangnarigu – 0.2%.

All the bottom five districts are in the Northern Region.



The prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) ART coverage stands at 71.6%.



Mr Atuahene said the vision of the National Strategic Plan 2021-2025 is to accelerate progress to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030.



He explained that the goal is to achieve epidemic control and the fast-track targets of 95-95-95 by 2025.



The regional breakdowns of prevalence rate are;



Bono – 2.5%



Eastern – 2.2%



Ahafo – 2.1%



Bono East – 2%



Ashanti – 1.8%

Greater Accra – 1.8%



Western -1.7%, Western North – 1.7%



Volta – 1.6%



Central – 1.5%, Oti – 1.2%



Upper West – 1.1%



Upper East – 1%



Savannah – 0.9%



Northern – 0.6%



North East – 0.6%.