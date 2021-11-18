Bono records two deaths as yellow fever flares up in Ghana

File photo

Ghana’s Bono Region is the latest to record an outbreak of yellow fever sending the country’s death toll to 27, according to health officials and media reports.

The Bono Regional Health Directorate say two patients at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital have succumbed to the epidemic with one other on admission. The cases were said to have been transported from the Savannah Region, the centre of the outbreak which has recorded at least 16 deaths and others on admission.



A health director at Wenchi, Mr Robert Kwaku Bio says all laboratory tests on samples of the three patients returned positive. He is hopeful the government’s vaccination campaign would be extended to the area.

The most effective preventive measure is to administer mass vaccination because the municipality had its last vaccination in 2011 and that time the vaccine was for ten years but now the vaccine we have in the system is for life… and last year there was a yellow fever campaign and Wenchi was excluded and it is not clear whether we would be added in this year’s exercise”, the health director said.