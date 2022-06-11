0
Bonsu Nkwanta: Skeletal remains of a 65-year-old man found in his room

Skeletal Remains Of A 65 Year Old Man Found In His Room.jpeg File Photo: Skeletal remains of the 65-year-old man found in his room

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The skeletal remains of a 65-year-old man have been found in his room after several months of being dead.

It is unclear when the farmer died, but the remains found were all skeletal.

The incident occurred at Yehowah Nkwanta in Bonsu Nkwanta electoral area in the Juaboso district of the Western North region.

According to a report filed by Sikaba, the deceased had a sour relationship with his neighbours and was not on talking term with them.

He stated that because he was not on talking terms with the neighbours, nobody noticed his absence from the house.

The man has been identified as Mr. D.K Boadu.

Some residents have described the incident as shocking.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
