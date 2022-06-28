Bonzo Kaku SHS calls for improved infrastructure

Bonzo Kaku SHS Headmistress Mrs. Augustine Horma Essel Cudjoe

The management of the Bonzu Kaku Senior High School (SHS), in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, is calling on the government to help improve the deplorable state of infrastructure in the school.

The school which has a population of over 1,200 students lacks proper infrastructure with the current condition of the boy’s dormitories being of major concern.



The headmistress of the institution, Mrs Augustine Horma Essel Cudjoe, lamented the deplorable state of the boys’ dormitory which requires an immediate face-lift.



“The boy’s dormitory is in a bad state, some of the louvres are broken and the nets are also torn which makes it difficult for us during the rainy season.



“We have repaired the nets and other ones ever since I assumed office, but we are now at a standstill and are pleading with the government and other charitable organizations to come and assist us”, the headmistress pleaded.

“We are pleading with the authorities to build another boys’ dormitory for us and roof our school,” she added.



Mrs. Augustine Horma Essel Cudjoe made the request when the government through the District Education Directorate donated two brand new buses to second-cycle institutions in the Ellembelle District.



At a brief ceremony to hand over the buses to the schools, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, advised the beneficiary institutions to take care of the buses to serve their intended purposes.