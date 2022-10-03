Booing Akufo-Addo 'uncultured' – PNC

President Akufo-Addo was booed while delivering his welcome address at the Global Citizen Festival

The youth wing of the People's National Convention (PNC) has condemned the booing of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the recently-held Global Citizen Festival.

According to the party, booing President Akufo-Addo was "uncultured."



A statement issued by the youth wing of the party and signed by its Acting National Youth Organiser, Mr Muniru Seidu Mohammed, said: "It does not matter whether political opponents engineered it or not; the act was uncultured and should not be repeated anywhere."



The statement noted: "It is a reality that there are difficulties in the country and the youth are the hardest hit but the youth are also the engine of growth to turn the fortunes of the country around if they are transparent, hardworking, truthful, and incorruptible in their endeavours or dealings."



It called on the government to organise sensitisation programmes to instil a sense of responsibility among the youth.



"The government must organise sensitisation programmes for the youth to be informed of their responsibilities," the PNC's statement stated.

It continued: "Running a country is a shared responsibility, not an individual thing.



The youth should be eager to get the right knowledge that will propel them to contribute meaningfully toward the country's forward march."



It added: "A future PNC government shall embark on sensitisation programmes that will educate and create a mindset in the youth to be job creators rather than job seekers."



Following the booing, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) accused the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being behind the booing of the president.