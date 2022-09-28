Booing at Akufo-Addo: NDC group advises NPP to prepare hand over note ahead of 2024 elections

DYFCL encourages the govt to reflect on promises made prior to the 2016 and 2020 general elections

Source: Kwabena Nyarko Abronoma, Contributor

The unfortunate incident that transpired at the Global Citizen Festival over the weekend has been described as a warning to President Akufo-Addo and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Democratic Youth for Competent Leadership (DYFCL), the experience of the President should be a wake-up call to the NPP to prepare to hand over power to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



President Akufo-Addo was booed by the overcrowded participants who were chanting 'Away, Away, Away' when he was called on stage to read his speech.



The unhealthy development has created diverse views as most Ghanaians seem to be in support of the booing, as they insist the President and the NPP have failed Ghanaians in managing the economy.



The NPP Deputy Communications Director, Owusu Bempah has, however, accused the main opposition NDC of being behind the incident just to embarrass the President.

But a statement by DYFCL has advised the President and NPP to see the current development as persistent anger that has engulfed many Ghanaians due to the high-cost living people are going through.



The statement also indicated that it is surprising to see the government and party communicators blaming the NDC instead of reflecting back on promises made prior to the 2016 and 2020 general elections.



It, therefore, assured Ghanaians to remain calm as the poor governance of President Akufo-Addo will send back the party into opposition come 2025 after the 2024 general elections.



"It is now clear that the NPP and President Akufo-Addo have woefully failed Ghanaians and we think it is time to show remorse and apologise for poor management of the economy instead of trying to defend the undefinable," the group said.